It's true that everyone is entitled to their beliefs and opinions. It's true that Kanye West can be both an African-American and a supporter of Donald Trump. But it's also true that their new bromance has become a huge target for the anonymous meme creators of the world - and we're screaming.

Kanye West at the MTV VMAs

We're used to the 40-year-old rapper making controversial comments by now, even with regards to the President. But things came to a head recently when he revealed to the world that he and Trump share 'dragon energy' - whatever that is.

'You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy', he wrote on Twitter. 'He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.'

We would be here forever if we dissected every pro-Trump Tweet he's posted recently, his social media platform being an endless stream of weirdness and sometimes total nonsense. But 'dragon energy'?! What is that? Of course, the internet are already making up their mind about what it is.

One witty user posted the image for the nineties Super Nintendo game 'Super Double Dragon' with the faces of Kanye and Trump superimposed on the gameplay characters Billy and Jimmy. Then there have been several photoshopped magazine covers, including the Vogue shoot with Kanye and Kim Kardashian from 2014, where Kim's head was replaced with Trump's.

data-lang="en"> What Kanye means when he says him and Trump are both ~Dragon Energy~ pic.twitter.com/XXBNcTR2Fh — Becky Rosen (@BeckyMakesMemes) April 26, 2018

But our favourite by far has got to be the mock perfume ad: 'Dragon Energy: The scent of flagrant self-promotion'. A photoshopped topless Kanye rests his head on the topless body of Donald Trump; very cleverly created. The thing is, if we can't make a mockery of this situation, we are forced to take it seriously, and that's when things get scary.

More: Is Kanye West clashing with his family?

Kanye is a hugely influential figure in pop culture, and whether we like it or not, everything he says and does matters. We can only hope he listens to his good pal John Legend, who has been texting him lately to plead with him to think about the consequences of his actions.