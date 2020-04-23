Kaia Gerber has been striving to remain ''healthy on the inside'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old model - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - has revealed she's focused on her personal well-being during the current lockdown.

She shared: ''I've just really been taking the time to make sure I'm healthy on the inside.

''In our minds, we keep going and going, and you don't really have time to reflect on how your body is feeling and check back in. I've been very fortunate to use this time to check in with myself internally and that's just been a really big part of my routine.''

Kaia - who is currently at home in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus lockdown - also revealed that her new campaign for Marc Jacobs Daisy has taken on a new meaning amid the pandemic.

In a campaign video for the brand, Kaia is seen laughing and joking in a field alongside other models.

She told Allure magazine: ''Rewatching it now and seeing the field and open air makes you think about the things you take for granted.

''We're holding hands and running through a field - right now that seems so crazy and completely out of the question. It's just made me feel grateful and really reminded me of that time.''

Meanwhile, Kaia previously insisted he doesn't want to be labelled as a model.

She explained: ''I always like to say, I model - but I am not a model. Because once you put 'a' or 'an' ahead of a title, it staples that to you ... So, my advice to others who want to navigate new territories would be to not hesitate and just do what would make you proud. Never box yourself in.''