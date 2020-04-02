Kaia Gerber is launching an Instagram book club.

The 18-year-old model has come up with the idea to connect with others during self-isolation amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared on Instagram: ''i know we are all feeling isolated right now, so I was trying to think of easy ways we can stay connected (beyond just scrolling) and decided i'm gonna start a book club. i read a lot on my own, but would love to be able to talk to you guys about it ... so every week i'm gonna post a book to my stories and the following week i'll jump on live (sometimes with a friend, writer, guest etc.) so we can all talk about the book that week! ... i want to start with a new favourite I'm actually rereading right now: Normal People by Sally Rooney. download it, borrow it, order it if you can! let's all meet here and talk next week (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kaia - who is the daughter of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman and former model Rande Gerber - previously insisted he doesn't want to be labelled as a model.

She claimed: ''Well, I always like to say, I model - but I am not a model. Because once you put 'a' or 'an' ahead of a title, it staples that to you ... So, my advice to others who want to navigate new territories would be to not hesitate and just do what would make you proud. Never box yourself in.''