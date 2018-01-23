Director:
Artist:
Song title: Supplies
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Justin Timberlake drops a brand new single from his forthcoming 'Man of the Woods' album. 'Supplies' is another electronic experience, with dystopian themes depicted in the accompanying video.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video begins with Justin transfixed on a set of TV screens depicting different issues in today's culture such as Harvey Weinstein, the #MeToo movement, President Donald Trump, protests against racism, terrorism and various pop culture items. 

Then follows a sci-fi inspired urban montage, a mixture of special effects, artistic set-ups and creative choreography that ends with a kind of post-apocalyptic scene. It also stars actress Eiza González of 'From Dusk till Dawn: The Series'.

'Supplies' has been co-written and co-produced by Pharrell Williams with his pal Chad Hugo as part of their production team The Neptunes. It's actually the first Justin Timberlake song they have worked on since 2003's 'I'm Lovin' It', and it's also the second single to be released after the Timbaland and Danja-produced 'Filthy'.

Justin's upcoming album 'Man of the Woods' marks his first since 2013's 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2', though he has since done work on the soundtrack albums for 'Trolls' and 'The Book of Love'.

He's set to embark on the first leg of his world tour in the Spring, kicking off with two nights at Toronto's Air Canada Centre from March 13th. He'll also play Madison Square Garden in New York on the 21st and 22nd.

'Man of the Woods' will be released on February 2nd 2018 through RCA Records.

