Justin Timberlake drops a brand new single from his forthcoming 'Man of the Woods' album. 'Supplies' is another electronic experience, with dystopian themes depicted in the accompanying video.
Directed by Dave Meyers, the video begins with Justin transfixed on a set of TV screens depicting different issues in today's culture such as Harvey Weinstein, the #MeToo movement, President Donald Trump, protests against racism, terrorism and various pop culture items.
Then follows a sci-fi inspired urban montage, a mixture of special effects, artistic set-ups and creative choreography that ends with a kind of post-apocalyptic scene. It also stars actress Eiza González of 'From Dusk till Dawn: The Series'.
'Supplies' has been co-written and co-produced by Pharrell Williams with his pal Chad Hugo as part of their production team The Neptunes. It's actually the first Justin Timberlake song they have worked on since 2003's 'I'm Lovin' It', and it's also the second single to be released after the Timbaland and Danja-produced 'Filthy'.
Justin's upcoming album 'Man of the Woods' marks his first since 2013's 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2', though he has since done work on the soundtrack albums for 'Trolls' and 'The Book of Love'.
He's set to embark on the first leg of his world tour in the Spring, kicking off with two nights at Toronto's Air Canada Centre from March 13th. He'll also play Madison Square Garden in New York on the 21st and 22nd.
'Man of the Woods' will be released on February 2nd 2018 through RCA Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...