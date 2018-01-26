Justin Timberlake takes a break from the sci-fi visuals he has been making of late, in favour of a more country vibe in the video for his latest single 'Say Something', which features the Grammy winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton.
Justin has already spoken about wanting to return to his Tennessee roots with his new album 'Man of the Woods', and indeed he does just that by teaming up with Nashville-based Chris Stapleton. There's still an electronic edge to the track, but the bluesy vibe is definitely felt.
The video has been directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and begins with Justin kicking off the track on an MPC sampler. He then wanders the interior of the auditorium before bumping into Chris and beginning an acoustic guitar jam.
'Say Something' follows his previous two singles 'Filthy' and 'Supplies'; both of which came alongside sci-fi inspired videos. Meanwhile, the album is his fifth venture, following 2013's 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2'.
He'll be embarking on a Man of the Woods tour in the Spring, beginning on March 13th 2018 at Toronto's Air Canada Centre and concluding at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on June 2nd. In February, he will be headlining the halftime show at the Super Bowl LII, where Pink will be singing the National Anthem.
'Man of the Woods' will be released on February 2nd 2018 through RCA Records.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
