Justin Timberlake has finally arrived with the video for the title track of his new album 'Man of the Woods' - and it's probably about as country as you'll ever see him. The song itself is a pop anthem with an R&B edge, while the video is all Tennessean beauty.
Directed by Paul Hunter, it sees Justin in a lumberjack style plaid shirt becoming one with nature; running through the woods, swinging by his treehouse, sailing down a river before joining a traditional barn dance and harmonising with various countryfied versions of himself.
The 'Man of the Woods' single follows his previous three releases 'Filthy', 'Supplies' and 'Say Something' featuring Chris Stapleton. The album is Justin's fifth studio effort, with production from the likes of Danja, Timbaland, and Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes.
Justin performs at the Super Bowl LII halftime show, and also has dates across North America beginning in March.
'Man of the Woods' is out now on RCA Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...