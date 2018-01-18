Ahead of his upcoming headlining spot at the Super Bowl half-time show, Justin Timberlake has recalled the infamous ‘wardrobe malfunction’ incident with Janet Jackson that happened the last time he took part in it.

In a hilarious but rather shocking incident during the 2004 Super Bowl’s half-time performance, Timberlake ripped off the right panel of Janet Jackson’s bodice costume, but instead of showing a red lace bra, the choreography went wrong and her breast was revealed to a stunned audience of 14 million viewers – and that was just in the States.

Although both artists apologised profusely for the incident, infamously branded a ‘wardrobe malfunction’, it was Jackson who got heavily fined and then blacklisted by American radio and MTV.

Justin Timberlake is headlining the Super Bowl LII half-time show

14 years later, Timberlake is due to perform at the showcase event once again, on Sunday February 4th in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, around the same time of the release of his new album Man of the Woods. This week, he spoke to Beats 1 presenter Zane Lowe about what happened last time.

“I stumbled through it,” Timberlake said about the aftermath of the incident. “To be quite honest, I had my wires crossed. It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it’.”

Lowe asked him whether he and Jackson had taken the time to “make peace” with what had happened subsequently.

“Absolutely,” the 36 year old replied, recalling that many criticised him at the time for apparently not publicly supporting Jackson enough. “I don't know that a lot of people know that. I don't think it's my job to do that [discuss behind-the-scenes occurrences] because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

