It has finally been confirmed that Justin Timberlake will be next year's headliner at the all-important Super Bowl halftime show, performing thirteen years after his last appearance which resulted in a major wardrobe malfunction controversy with Janet Jackson. Let's hope there will be fewer slip-ups for 2018.

Justin Timberlake at the Oscars

The 36-year-old 10-time Grammy winner and Academy Award nominee will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show for the second time in his life; this time as the headliner at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Last year saw Lady Gaga take to the stage as the headliner at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, which she has since recounted as a momentous event in her singing career.

Previous headliners have included Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Madonna, The Black Eyed Peas, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Prince, The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney to name but a few.

Justin's performance will come ahead of the big game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. It also comes some years after the last time he appeared at the NFL event, sharing the stage with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXVIII in Houston in 2004. There was a huge controversy at the time after he ended his rendition of 'Rock Your Body' by ripping off a part of Janet's costume and exposing her breast.

Understandably, he has since expressed regret over the incident, and the Federal Communications Commission ended up making the decision to issue a five-second delay for all televised live performances after that. However, we can't imagine that a rendition of 'Trolls' hit 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' will result in much of a scandal. Further performers at the 52nd Super Bowl are yet to be announced.

More: Justin Timberlake re-teams with Chris Stapleton on stage

Super Bowl LII will take place on February 4th 2018.