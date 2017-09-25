Justin Timberlake embraced his country roots again by bringing special guest Chris Stapleton onto the stage at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Tennessee over the weekend for a few duets, two years after they hit the CMA stage together. Chris' wife Morgane was also in attendance.

As the cherry on top of a very delicious cake, Justin invited country stars Chris Stapleton and Morgane Hayes to sing along with him during his home state set at the Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin on Saturday (September 23rd 2017) - an event that the singer co-produces in its third year running.

'I think we should just make a deal', Justin told Chris during the set. 'Every time either one of us plays Tennessee, the other one's there.' Needless to say, Chris agreed with this thrilling plan.

Together the pair did their much-loved duet of 'Tennessee Whiskey', which they did back in 2015 at the CMA Awards, as well as Chris' 'Fire Away' and 'Sometimes I Cry'; all of which are from his 2015 number one debut album 'Traveller'.

Chris dropped his second album, 'From A Room: Volume 1', in May this year, though we have yet to hear a new project from Justin to follow up 2013's 'The 20/20 Experience'. Since then, of coure, he has released his Grammy winning movie hit 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' from 'Trolls', but we think we're well due for a full-length album.

Still, no-one was expecting his stunning cover of Sam Cooke's posthumous 1964 single 'A Change Is Gonna Come', which certainly laid the foundations for Justin's appearance at the Charlottesville 'Music and Unity' Benefit Concert the following day (September 24th); a show to raise money for the victims of the white supremacist rally earlier this year which ended in violence and caused the death of three people and injured several more.