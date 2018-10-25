Timberlake's doctor ordered him to pull out of his MSG show on Wednesday.
Justin Timberlake was forced to cancel his show at Madison Square Garden this week because he’s suffering from “severely bruised” vocal cords.
The 37 year old star is currently plugging his latest Man of the Woods solo album, and had been set to play New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (October 24th). However, with just hours to go before stage time, Timberlake took to social media to tell him that he had decided to cancel the show on the advice of his doctor.
“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely bruised,” the singer revealed on Instagram. “I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday.”
Therefore, the rescheduled show will be on January 31st, 2019 – when the former ‘NSYNC star turns 38. Timberlake had successfully sung his way through a gig at the same venue two nights earlier, performing his usual two-hour, 26-song set.
“More info to come,” he added. “Again, I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”
His Man of the Woods tour resumed its second leg in September following the release of the record back in February, and the dates currently take him into January of next year. He’s still scheduled to perform in Buffalo this weekend.
Beyond his music, Timberlake is due to publish his first book, titled ‘Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me’, on October 30th via HarperCollins. It’s said to include “anecdotes, reflections and observations on his life and work,” will also feature career-spanning exclusive photos from his personal archive.
