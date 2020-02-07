Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill have teamed up to drop a new collaboration, 'Believe', and the pair have also released an accompanying music video.
Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill have release a new collaboration, 'Believe'.
The pair have also dropped a music video, directed by Maxime Quoilin, to accompany the tune, and rapper Meek encouraged people to listen to the new song especially if they feel ''down and out with nowhere to turn''.
He wrote on Instagram: ''BELIEVE IF YOU FEEL DOWN AND OUT WITH NOWHERE TO TURN BANG THIS S**T B4 YOU GO TO SLEEP TONIGHT! @justintimberlake (sic)''
Meek also wrote: ''#believe Ft @justintimberlake for motivational purposes only!!!!! (sic)''
The pair both posted a behind the scenes clip of the making of their music video, which tells the story of a mother and daughter who have to see the father of the family taken away in handcuffs.
And Meek - who spent five months in prison from late 2017 to April 2018 after breaking the terms of his probation - pays tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died in March 2019 aged 33, in the video when he holds up a pendant of the star.
In the behind the scenes clip, Justin tells producers: ''It's got be something about like ... it's got to be quick, and general, and also speak to what he's been through.''
Meek says: ''I want somebody who got paralysed and working to get out of a wheelchair, somebody who come from, might be working on a job, getting fired from a job, people overcoming the illest s**t in the world.''
In October, Justin admitted he wanted to collaborate with ''young, fresh'' artists.
He said at the time: ''I just called my publishers and I said, 'You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more.
''I've been songwriting and producing for so long - I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing.
''I worked with SZA the other day and just worked with Meek Mill.
''I'm having these experiences that are fuelling me in such a different way and, again, I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, what can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate.''
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
Watch the video for their song 'Eclipse'.
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...