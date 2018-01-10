With the release of his fifth studio album 'Man of the Woods' coming next month, Justin Timberlake gives his fans a taste of what to expect from the following world tour - which begins this Spring - in a video clip showing him doing some preparation.

Justin Timberlake at the Academy Awards

The singer has already spoken about how his Tennesseean roots have had a huge impact on his latest record, and that is something he's eager to demonstrate in his forthcoming live shows. It seems he wants to create a visual spectacle, reflecting the outdoorsy theme of the music.

'The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That's the main idea', he says in the video. 'The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I've never seen that done before, bringing the outside in.'

Fans may see a glimpse of this aesthetic in his forthcoming Super Bowl LII Halftime performance on February 4th 2018, but the real deal begins at Toronto's Air Canada Centre on March 13th. He'll be performing across North America with dates going up until May 30th where he'll do a homecoming show at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

The pre-sale for this first leg has already begun, but there are two other legs yet to be announced with pre-sale dates starting from January 17th and January 24th respectively.

Justin dropped the first single from 'Man of the Woods' last week. Entitled 'Filthy', it's far from the country sound he claimed in his initial album trailer, and instead goes 'FutureSex/LoveSounds' Justin with an edgy sci-fi video and production from pop geniuses like Timbaland and Danja.

More: Justin Timberlake releases 'Filthy' single

'Man of the Woods' will be released on February 2nd 2018 through RCA Records.