Justin Timberlake has admitted he has accepted being known as a pop artist, but it motivated him to make music that just feels right to him
Justin Timberlake admitted he was inspired to be open with his music after realising he may not shake his 'pop star' label.
The 'SexyBack' singer was initially a little disappointed when reviews for his 2002 debut solo album 'Justified' kept him in the more mainstream genre despite his efforts in pushing for a more R&B-influenced sound after his time with boy band Nsync.
Speaking with Zane Lowe on 'Beats 1', he said: ''I was like, 'Wow I really made an R&B album.' I really wanted to make an R&B album.
''Then every review was like 'pop album, pop album, pop album' and it really did put in my brain that if I'm always going to be looked at as a pop artist, more than anything, what does that mean?''
However, the comments from critics lit something of a fire under the 'Rock Your Body' singer, who took it as an opportunity to ignore labels and just make the music he wanted to make.
He added: ''I just felt like, 'Let me do whatever the f**k I want.' I'm going to do whatever I want.''
JT has teamed up with Timbaland for his new album 'Man of the Woods', and he revealed the idea behind the record came from yers of conversation with super producer Pharrell Williams.
Opening up about the LP's Southern Americana sound, he explained: ''There's this sonic real estate that's so available. [Pharrell] kept pushing me and pushing me to say, 'No but you're the guy who has to do it because you're from there'.
''You can put a positive thing out there about the South and we can do it with sound. He kept telling me, 'I can hear it.'''
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...