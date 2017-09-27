It’s one of the biggest performances of an artists’ life: America’s Superbowl halftime show. The set has had some of the most famous names in the world grace its stage including Beyonce, the Rolling Stones, Madonna and last year, Lady GaGa - a show which critics called the best halftime show is Superbowl history.

Is Justin Timberlake set to be the next Superbowl performer?

Now it seems Pop Prince Justin Timberlake is finalising paperwork for 2018’s show.

The last time the former N’SYNC band member appeared at the football show was with Janet Jackson and became part of the controversial nip slip moment.

The father-of-one will no doubtwant to put that 2004 performance behind him.

Before that the 36-year-old appeared on the stage in 2001 when he and his former N'Sync bandmates joined an eclectic line-up that included Mary J Blige, Aerosmith and Britney Spears. They treated fans to a medley of some of their biggest hits, as well as a special rendition of Aerosmith's Walk This Way.

US Weekly reported a source confirming the singer and actor’s involvement and said: "As of right now, it will just be Justin - no surprise performers."

It was recently reported that Timberlake's one-time collaborator Jay-Z had turned down the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna and his wife Beyoncé, but the NFL appeared to rubbish the reports of a snub saying "no decisions have been made".

A spokesperson said: "No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists. "Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."