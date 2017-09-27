The singer would be following hot on the heels of Lady GaGa - lauded by critics as the best halftime show ever
It’s one of the biggest performances of an artists’ life: America’s Superbowl halftime show. The set has had some of the most famous names in the world grace its stage including Beyonce, the Rolling Stones, Madonna and last year, Lady GaGa - a show which critics called the best halftime show is Superbowl history.
Is Justin Timberlake set to be the next Superbowl performer?
Now it seems Pop Prince Justin Timberlake is finalising paperwork for 2018’s show.
The last time the former N’SYNC band member appeared at the football show was with Janet Jackson and became part of the controversial nip slip moment.
The father-of-one will no doubtwant to put that 2004 performance behind him.
MORE: Justin Timberlake Throws Jessica Biel Roller Rink Birthday Bash
Before that the 36-year-old appeared on the stage in 2001 when he and his former N'Sync bandmates joined an eclectic line-up that included Mary J Blige, Aerosmith and Britney Spears. They treated fans to a medley of some of their biggest hits, as well as a special rendition of Aerosmith's Walk This Way.
US Weekly reported a source confirming the singer and actor’s involvement and said: "As of right now, it will just be Justin - no surprise performers."
It was recently reported that Timberlake's one-time collaborator Jay-Z had turned down the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna and his wife Beyoncé, but the NFL appeared to rubbish the reports of a snub saying "no decisions have been made".
MORE: Justin Timberlake's Son Has Entered The Terrible Twos
A spokesperson said: "No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists. "Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...
A smart, witty script and a likable cast help overcome the deep-seated rom-com cliches the...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...