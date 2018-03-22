It didn't take long for Justin Bieber to find companionship in a new female friend, following Selena Gomez's decision to distance herself from him. He was seen recently with a mysterious blonde woman during a Craig David concert, and the internet are intrigued about who she is.

Justin Bieber at the premiere of 'Midnight Sun'

The 24-year-old heartthrob hit The Roxy in West Hollywood on Tuesday (March 20th 2018) to catch Craig David on his The Time Is Now Tour, but who was the pretty young thing he was holding close to him throughout the night? According to ET, they certainly looked cosy.

It didn't seem like Justin was trying to keep a low profile either, as he happily got up on stage with the 'Fill Me In' singer after being spotted in the audience, telling his fellow concert goers 'I've got so much love for him'. Craig even performed his song '16', a mash-up of 'Fill Me In' and Justin's song 'Where Are U Now'.

His mystery lady, meanwhile, has since been indentified as a 22-year-old model from Alabama named Baskin Champion, and apparently the pair ended the night at Justin's home. Reports reveal that Justin and Baskin met through their mutual friend Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is dating Baskin's younger sister Abby Champion - also a model.

Both Justin and Baskin were recently spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Midnight Sun', in which Patrick stars opposite Bella Thorne. But now reports are suggesting that there's nothing serious about their relationship, because he's still pretty stuck on Selena.

'[Selena is] off having fun with her friends and so he's showing that he can still go out and have fun too', a source told ET. 'And to be honest, I'm sure there's a part of him that wants to make Selena a bit jealous! This seems like right out of the old Justin's textbook! He was very manipulative with her emotions the last time and did stuff like this a lot.'