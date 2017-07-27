Justin Bieber has accidentally injured a paparazzo by striking him with his car as he was leaving a Hollywood church, a newly released video clip shows.

The incident happened as the 23 year old singer was leaving the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (July 26th) in his pick-up truck. Paparazzi surrounded the vehicle as Bieber got in and started to drive off, hoping to get a picture, and in the melee a 57 year old photographer was struck as the singer pulled out.

The star quickly got out of his car to help the pap, who was seen lying on the ground with his equipment knocked out of his hand and in some pain. According to TMZ, who had sight of the footage, Bieber stayed with the man for 10 minutes until paramedics and police arrived at around 9:30pm local time.

Officers later informed British paper The Mirror that Bieber was not arrested, having spoken to the singer at the scene, as they believed that no criminal activity or behaviour was involved.

Bieber was then driven away by a friend, while another person drove his SUV away from the scene.

The accident happened just a couple of days after Bieber grabbed headlines for pulling the plug on his massive Purpose World Tour with just 14 dates left to go in North America and the Far East.

There has been some speculation that Bieber made the decision because he’s re-devoted his life to his Christian faith, with one report even suggesting he might set up his own church, but those have been discredited. On Monday, his team announced that Bieber was simply exhausted after having been on the road for nearly two years.

“He didn’t feel like he could give the rest of the tour as much energy as his fans deserve,” a statement said. “He is a perfectionist and didn’t want to disappoint fans with some half-ass performance. He thinks his fans deserve and should expect the same performance at the end of the tour as in the beginning. He just didn’t have that passion right now. He is truly exhausted.”

