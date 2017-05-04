It’s not a particularly well-kept secret that Justin Bieber is one of the more demanding pop stars on the circuit when it comes to travelling arrangements and the like. However, a rather extravagant list of demands for his backstage rider for his upcoming debut show in India has gone viral, showing demands for a yoga casket, a jacuzzi and meals named after his songs.

The 23 year old Canadian singer is set to play his first ever show in India later this month, with a gig in Mumbai on May 10th.

However, ahead of the massive show, local music journalist Arjun S. Ravi claims to have received a copy of a press release that outlines Bieber’s requests for his backstage rider – and some of them are quite staggering, if genuine!

Justin Bieber is to play India for the first time next week

Apparently, they include “yoga casket” full of essential oils and incense, a jacuzzi, foods ranging from Haribo to “vegetables seasoned with ranch sauce” and purple carnations (but absolutely NOT lilies).

“Ten containers will be flown in with items like a ping-pong table, PlayStation, IO HAWK, sofa set, washing machine, refrigerator, upholstery, wardrobe cupboard, massage table that will be used backstage,” the press release allegedly adds.

More: Man who posed online as Justin Bieber charged with 931 child sex offences in Australia

“Top culinary experts will supervise the gourmet being served to Bieber over the 4 days with 5 dishes per day being renamed after his popular song,” Ravi’s picture tweet also says, which he posted on Wednesday (May 3rd).

Justin Bieber’s India tour rider includes a “Indian Yoga casket”, a jacuzzi and a press release that lists all his demands out for you. pic.twitter.com/afwHpMJHJM — Arjun S Ravi (@arjun_s_ravi) May 3, 2017

Bieber’s representatives have not commented as to the veracity of the claims at the time of writing.

Recently, it emerged that Bieber’s massive Purpose World Tour had grossed just under $200 million, with Billboard claiming that the 122-date tour was seen by more than 2.2 million fans.

More: Ed Sheeran recalls hitting Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club while “hammered”