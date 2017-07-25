Disappointment for Justin Bieber fans across North America and Asia as the singer announces that he has cancelled the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour. He's been on the road for nearly a year and a half, so why the sudden resignation ahead of the last stretch?

Justin Bieber performing at One Love Manchester

It seems the 23-year-old has had enough of performing live this year and has decided to pull out of his extensive global tour more than two months earlier than expected. His representatives released a statement on his official site to explain the situation, citing 'unforeseen circumstances'.

'Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months', the statement read. 'He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.'

The remaining 14 dates spanned from his July 29th show at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to his appearance at the National Stadium in Singapore on October 7th. The dates also included shows in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada and US cities like Denver, Minneapolis and Pasadena.

TMZ caught up with Justin in Santa Monica recently to hear what he had to say about giving up the final leg of his tour. 'Everything's fine', he insisted. 'I've been on tour for two years. [I'm] just resting, getting some relaxation, we're gonna ride some bikes.'

He also added a short message to his fans. 'I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome', he said. 'Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed.'

More: Justin Bieber struggles through his cold at BST Hyde Park

In all fairness, he hasn't felt his best over the last few months. His gig at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival earlier this month was quite a struggle for him as he was battling a particularly nasty summer cold. Maybe a break is best for everyone!