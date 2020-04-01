Justin Bieber has postponed his 'Changes Tour' due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker was due to head out on his first live tour in almost three years on May 14, but has been forced to push back the 45-date stadium and arena run amid growing concerns about the spread of the virus.

A statement shared by Justin on Twitter reads: ''In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour.

''While Justin - along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.''

And captioning the post, the 25-year-old singer urged his fans to ''be safe''.

He wrote: ''The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe (sic)''

Justin had originally downsized some venues on his tour after the respiratory illness - which is also known as COVID-19 - impacted ticket sales.

Reports at the time suggested ticket sales had been strong before news of the coronavirus outbreak broke, and as a result, eight cities had their shows downsized from stadiums to arenas.

TMZ had reported: ''Prior to the news, ticket sales were hugely successful but then slowed in smaller markets.

''Justin's team made the decision to relocate several tour stops to guarantee they could fill seats instead of performing to a half-empty stadium.''