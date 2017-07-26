Amid speculation that he might have quit his Purpose World Tour in order to concentrate on the Hillsong Church, Justin Bieber has emphasised that his decision to cancel his massive tour had nothing to do with religion.

Having pulled the plug on his expansive Purpose global tour, which he’s been on since early 2016, with just 14 shows to go in North America and the Far East, the 23 year old Canadian star was papped on Tuesday afternoon (July 25th) grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills. When asked by reporters about his involvement with the Hillsong Church and its leader Carl Lentz, a friend of his family, Bieber seemed puzzled and answered “No”.

TMZ had reported earlier in the day that multiples sources connected with the Hillsong Church – which merges Christianity with modern-day culture and avoids the traditional trappings of religion – that Bieber’s decision to quit was because he’d “re-dedicated his life to Christ”.

Justin Bieber performing at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in June 2017

Bieber also told the reporter that he already knew the answer as to why he’d pulled the tour, having said on Monday that being on the road for the best part of 18 months had exhausted him.

Earlier this month, in Sydney, Bieber had appeared with Lentz at a conference of the Hillsong Church, lending fuel to the rumours that the tour cancellation might have something to do with that. The two also apparently spent time together in 2015 to sort out some of Bieber’s personal demons.

Some other reports then further suggested that Bieber was looking into starting his own church – Biebertology, if you will – but those rumours are completely false.

“I'm sorry for anyone who feels disappointed or betrayed. It's not in my heart or anything,” Bieber said in a statement released to disappointed fans earlier this week. “Just resting, getting some relaxation. We're gonna ride some bikes.”

His manager, Scooter Braun, corroborated his charge’s reasons by saying that the singer’s “soul and well-being” had to come first.

