Days after he attended his father’s wedding in Jamaica earlier this week, Justin Bieber has learned that he’s to be a big brother, with dad Jeremy revealing that his new wife, Chelsey Rebelo, is pregnant.

42 year old Jeremy Bieber took to Instagram this week, two days after his wedding, and posted a pic of his new bridge standing by a swimming pool sporting a small-looking baby bump, captioning it: “My beautiful wife and…”

Though they have not confirmed the sex of their unborn child, TMZ reported on Wednesday night (February 21st) that Rebelo is 16 to 20 weeks along with a baby girl.

It will be the second child for 29 year old Rebelo, who is a mother to daughter Allie from a previous relationship. For Jeremy, it will be his fourth child, after eight year old son Jaxon, nine year old daughter Jazmyn (who are Justin’s half-siblings) and, of course, the 23 year old Canadian superstar himself.

Meanwhile, it was reported two days previously that Bieber brought along Selena Gomez as his guest to his father’s wedding. It’s been their second get-away this month, after they were spotted on a short break just before Valentine’s Day at Laguna Beach, staying at the prestigious Montage Hotel.

“Justin and Selena had a driver take them down to Laguna Beach on Saturday afternoon. Justin has been to the Montage several times before and always loves going there for a quick getaway,” a source told E! News. “They took a walk on the path in front of the resort that overlooks the ocean. It was a cloudy day, [so] they didn’t spend too much time outside. Justin was showing Selena around and checking out the beautiful view.”

The famously on/off couple got back together – somewhat unexpectedly, this time – in October last year following Selena’s split from singer The Weeknd.

