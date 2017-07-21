Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China by the country’s authorities, citing his past “bad behaviours” and the need to “purify” the People’s Republic’s arts and culture scene.

The 23 year old Canadian star is set to fly to Asia in September this year for the final leg of his exhaustive Purpose World Tour, with huge shows scheduled for Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore. However, dedicated Beliebers in China are set to be disappointed, with the announcement coming this week via the Chinese culture bureau’s official site ruling that he would not be allowed to perform there.

“Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer,” the statement on Thursday (July 20th) explained, which was issued in response to a fan group’s demand for a “detailed explanation” as to why the government was preventing their idol from playing in the country.

Justin Bieber performing at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in June 2017

“As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviours, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.”

More: ‘Despacito’ beats Justin Bieber to most streamed song of all time

Bieber has already performed in China, hosting a huge gig there in 2013 as part of his Believe Tour, grabbing headlines and causing controversy when he was snapped being carried up the Great Wall of China by his bodyguards.

Western artists are normally excluded from the lucrative Chinese market for political reasons, not behavioural. While the culture bureau didn’t detail which “bad behaviours” had led them to their decision, but said that it was grounds enough to bar him.

However, the authorities also hinted that the door was open to Bieber to take himself off their blacklist if he straightens up and flies right in the future “We hope Justin Bieber is able to improve his conduct as he grows up and will once again find public favour.”

More: Justin Bieber battles man flu on stage at British Summer Time Hyde Park 2017