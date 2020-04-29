Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has claimed Justin Bieber refused to meet him because he ''doesn't like big guys''.

The 42-year-old retired cricket star - who stands at 6 feet 4 inches - revealed he had to stand and watch his kids take a photo with the 'Yummy' hitmaker, but he wasn't allowed to get too close.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: ''We went to see Bieber a few years ago and we managed to get a meet-and-greet.

''This American fella comes out and says: 'Okay, when you see Justin, you don't go near him, you don't touch him, you don't look at him in the eye.'

''So I said, 'Hang on a minute, mate. I've met the Queen. I've got an MBE. This is Justin Bieber.'

''So we walked in, we got to the front of the queue, and the kids got a photograph. I took one step forward and I got the arm holding me back. This fella turned around and said, 'He don't like big guys.' ''

Freddie - who has kids Holly, 15, Corey, 14, Rocky, 12, and four-month-old Preston with wife Rachael Wools - admitted he was taken aback by the remark, which he described as ''the weirdest thing'' he's experienced.

He added: ''I was there watching my kids have a photograph with him but I didn't meet him. He doesn't like big guys.''

Meanwhile, the 'Top Gear' presenter recently revealed he and his wife welcomed Preston into the world over Christmas, and he paid tribute to his birthplace by naming his son after the Lancashire city.

He revealed: ''Little Preston was born at Christmas - it is the first time I've actually spoken about it.''

Freddie has been spending the current coronavirus lockdown with his family at their home in Greater Manchester, and has loved spending more quality time with his newborn son.

He continued: ''But yeah, we have got another baby and it has been nice spending time with him.''