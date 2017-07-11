Congratulations are in order for Julianne Hough, who married her sports star partner Brooks Laich last week after three and a half years of dating. The pair exchanged vows in a sensational ceremony in Idaho, surrounded by nature and family and friends, who helped them celebrate over three days.

The 29-year-old 'Dancing With The Stars' judge wed her 34-year-old NHL player husband on Saturday (July 8th 2017) in an outdoor ceremony near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. They were joined by around 200 guests, which included 'The Vampire Diaries' actress Nina Dobrev, Aaron Paul from 'Breaking Bad' and 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer Mark Ballas.

'I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid', Julianne told People. 'But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.'

It was a three day celebration, kicking off with a welcome dinner on the Thursday at the Blackwell Hotel and a day of sunshine at the Coeur d'Alene Resort lake the following day. The gorgeous day itself was planned by Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events and the ceremony was decked with flowers designed by Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht of Wild Bloom including roses, tulips and wildflowers.

'It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors', Brooks added. 'Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.'

The reception was just as stunning, featuring a menu by Le Catering of 'Smoked Columbia River Steelhead with Washington Apple Slaw, Chili Aioli and Ginger Glaze Charcoal Braised Shortribs' according to People, not to mention a dessert of Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp with Whipped Sour Cream. Plus, DJ Derek Monteiro was there to entertain guests and there was even a firework display.

The highlight of the day was Julianne's trailing, strapless gown which was a Custom Marchesa piece and paired with jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, while Brooks wore a Brooks Brothers tux. Among those involved in the ceremony was Julianne's father Bruce who gave her away, her brother Derek who was a groomsman and their Lexi and Harley, their Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, who were ring bearers.