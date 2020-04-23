Julianne Hough is having a ''magical time'' isolating alone.

The 31-year-old dancer is staying at her California home amid the coronavirus pandemic, while her husband Brooks Laich is in Idaho and she is ''really enjoying'' getting the time to connect with the things that are ''important'' in her life and to appreciate being on her own.

She told Oprah Magazine: ''I'm really enjoying this time where I can connect to what's really important in my life.

''Being on tour for three months and travelling and starting a business ... it's a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious. I've been on my own.

''My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now. But it's really been a magical time.''

But Julianne admitted she does ''feel alone'' away from her husband and misses having human connections.

She said: ''I think in my 30's, I've always been around people, and I'm always trying to create and do a lot of things ... but this is new, it's a little different. I don't feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there's a big difference.

''I feel alone ... I miss people a lot, I want to hug them and talk to them, but I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this.

''[I'm thinking about] 'Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?' ''

Though Julianne appreciates some people are having to make sacrifices because they are working on the frontline, she feels ''very blessed'' to have time out from her busy life.

She added: ''With everything going on, obviously my heart is with the frontline workers and the health care providers, and giving them my absolute love and affection and feeling the weight of what's happening -- but at the same time, I'm feeling very blessed that I've had this time to stop and pause.''