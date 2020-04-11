Julianne Hough has been through ''super intense highs'' and ''intense lows'' over the past week of her coronavirus lockdown.
The former 'America's Got Talent' judge has been self-isolating amid the global pandemic, and has said she's been on a ''wild ride'' in the past week which has made her being ''giving [herself] permission'' to find the healthy space between the two extremes of her moods.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Feeling my internal fire raging with my deep and raw emotions this week... That combination has made for one wild ride
''There have been some super intense highs and then the pendulum must swing to the intense lows.... Staying true to the path and gradually settling in. Giving myself permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle- The Space Between! #kreatingkinrgy
''What are some of the ways or things you do that help bring you back to the space between those extremes? Share in the comments below (sic)''
Last month, the 31-year-old professional dancer revealed she would be going into self-isolation to help limit her chances of picking up the virus, and said she would be using her time at home to ''heal''.
She said: ''I think the best part about this - this is gonna be a time for a lot of healing, whether it's personally, in relationships and friendships and families.''
Julianne was recently reported to be going through a rough patch with her husband Brooks Laich, and has now said the couple will be ''figuring their s**t out'' during their time at home.
She added: ''The universe was just like, 'Let's put people at home and figure their s**t out,' and I'm not just saying Brooks and I. I'm saying life in general and this is the time to do that.''
