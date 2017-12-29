Julianne Hough has opened up about her body confidence issues, revealing that “something switched” in middle school and she began negatively comparing herself to her peers.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge and actress then revealed that things got worse when she started acting - after she did a film where she was called fat every day on set.

Julianne Hough at the The Trevor Project - Trevor LIVE NYC

Speaking to Redbook Julianne said: "I was very self-accepting growing up, then something switched in middle school.

"I would compare myself to everyone...and later I did a film where I basically was told I was fat every day, yet I was the skinniest I'd ever been,” she continued.

“Now, when I'm self-conscious, I'll do something completely crazy or goofy to get out of my own head—something fun that reminds me of the freedom I felt as a kid before all that happened.”

More: Everything You Need To Know About Julianne Hough's Weekend Wedding

Since finding fame on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Julianne has starred in films such as 'Rock of Ages', 'Safe Haven' and 'Dirty Grandpa'. Next year she’ll be seen in drama 'Bigger', in which she plays pin-up model-turned-fitness pioneer Betty Weider.

Describing how she changed her fitness regimen to prepare for the role Julianne said, "Women in that era had bigger hips and bigger busts. "I don't naturally have that hourglass shape—I'm more elongated and square, to be honest.

"Basically, I cut down on my cardio and was lifting a lot of weights. And if I wanted an extra bit of ice cream that day, I would eat it and it would go right to my hips.”

"I was FaceTiming with [husband] Brooks [Laich] this morning, and I was like, 'Look. My butt's bigger, my boobs are bigger, my waist is smaller,'" she added. "It's kind of nice!”