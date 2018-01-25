Julian Casablancas' band The Voidz have confirmed the track listing and name for their upcoming new album.

The Strokes front man formed the group - previously known as Julian Casablancas+The Voidz - in 2013, and in March they will release the highly anticipated follow up to their debut LP 'Tyranny'.

Now, the band - completed by Jeramy Gritter, Amir Yaghmai, Jacob Bercovici, Alex Carapetis and Jeff Kite - has released its new single 'QYURRYUS', and unveiled the track listing for 'Virtue'.

With the record set to drop on March 30, Julian appeared to share a run-down of the songs on Twitter on Wednesday (24.01.18), but the iTunes listing reveals it was actually fake.

It comes after the indie rocker suggested fans of 'Last Nite' band The Strokes may not enjoy the latest offering from his new project.

Speaking to website Noisey, he said: ''If you're interested in the evolution of music, then I'd say yes, definitely. If you want to listen to mainstream indie rock, maybe not.

''I don't understand some of those people from the old school who grew up loving The Strokes and are now criticising this new exploration.''

Meanwhile, Julian - who formed The Strokes in 1998, and most recently released 'Comedown Machine' in 2013 - has commented on the state of modern rock music, and insisted there's nothing to worry about.

He explained: ''I don't think, 'Oh, rock is dead'. There's some hip hop music that's inspiring. There's a lot of old music to rediscovered. As long as music moves forward, who cares if rock is no longer what it was?''

The Voidz - 'Virtue' track listing:

1. Leave It In My Dreams

2. QYURRYUS

3. Pyramid of Bones

4. Permanent High School

5. ALieNNatioN

6. One of the Ones

7. All Wordz Are Made Up

8. Think Before You Drink

9. Wink

10. My Friend the Walls

11. Pink Ocean

12. Black Hole

13. Lazy Boy

14. We're Where We Were

15. Pointlessness