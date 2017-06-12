Julia Stiles Pictures

Julia Stiles in the press room at the 70th EE British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards at the...
Julia Stiles poses in the winners' room at the 70th EE British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards at...
Julia Stiles in the winners room at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2017 (BAFTAs) held at the Royal Albert...
Julia Stiles attending the 2017 EE British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall...
Julia Stiles at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall - London, United Kingdom...
Julia Stiles at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall - London, United Kingdom...