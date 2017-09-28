Julia Stiles may be expecting a child soon, but there has been more happy news in her life recently as it's revealed that she has wed her fiance of almost two years in a secret shotgun wedding ceremony. But the most beautiful part is that she showed everyone the most important thing about getting married.

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook at the BAFTA Awards

With their first child due to be born next month, the 'Jason Bourne' star decided that she wanted to marry her fiancee, a camera assistant named Preston J. Cook, before they welcomed their bundle of joy into the world. The ceremony took place at the beginning of September in Seattle, Washington.

'Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?' The actress wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of her burgeoning baby bump which was draped in a white lace dress with her husband's hand resting on it. According to Hello! magazine, the dress was a modest creation by Tiffany Rose Maternity - and it probably cost less than most brides' gowns at just over $260.

'They got married Labor Day weekend with two friends on the beach in Seattle', her rep told People. The stunning nuptials took place almost two years after they announced their engagement on Christmas Eve 2015 in Isla Grande, Colombia, not long after they met on the set of her movie 'Blackway'.

'All around, it was a really wonderful trip', she told the publication of the trip at the time. 'We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkelling. The city was really nice too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great.'

She later confessed that they were 'really slow on the wedding planning', but with the baby's arrival imminent, they decided to get it out of the way sooner rather than later.