The star of 10 Things I Hate About You will become a mum for the first time
Hollywood actress Julia Stiles has revealed she is "very excited" to be pregnant with her first child. News broke about the Bourne star’s big news when she was pictured with her bump on the promotional trail for her upcoming series, Riviera.
Actress Julia Stiles is expecting her first child
Following a representative who confirmed her happy news, the star spoke out herself about the big change in her lifestyle.
The 10 Things I Hate About You actress - who is engaged to Preston J. Cook - spoke during an interview with Sky News.
When the reporter vaguely asked the actress about it by stating she has "another exciting Stiles production in the offing" she replied, "What are you talking about? I think I know what you're hinting at but I want you to say it first."
MORE: Julia Stiles Hit By Motorcycle Off Set While Filming Jason Bourne
After he said, "You're expecting, I believe?" Julia responded by saying, "I am, yes, I'm expecting a human being. I'm very excited, yes, I'm pregnant."
The 36-year-old met her fiance on the 2015 film Blackway, on which Preston worked as a camera assistant, and they got engaged during a vacation to Isla Grande in Colombia on Christmas Eve in 2015.
It has been confirmed they will become parents later this year.
MORE: Julia Stiles Back With Matt Damon For Next Installment Of Jason Bourne
In the new thriller Riviera, which begins in the U.K. on Thursday (15 Jun), Julia stars as an American art dealer who becomes involved in the criminal underworld of the super rich following the death of her billionaire husband in mysterious circumstances.
She spent seven months on the French Riviera shooting the series, which also stars Game of Thrones' actor Iwan Rheon, and said: "It was fantastic. It's such a beautiful part of the world and it was such a wonderful opportunity to be able to live there for seven months.
We were there from the summer season through the fall and the winter and got to go to some amazing, very cinematic locations."
