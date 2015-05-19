Posted on 13 May 2015

When 13.05.2015

Beaming 'August: Osage County' star Julia Roberts waves at her fans as she arrives outside the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York ahead of her appearance on 'The Late Show With David Letterman'. The show marked her final appearance, with Letterman set to retire this year.

The Oscar winning actress is set to star in Bill Ray's forthcoming crime drama 'Secret in Their Eyes' alongside Nicole Kidman and Chiwetel Ejiofor next year, but she is currently filming Jodie Foster's latest directorial venture, thriller 'Money Monster' with George Clooney and Jack O'Connell.

Contactmusic

