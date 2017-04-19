Julia Roberts wins World's Most Beautiful Woman for the fifth time.
At nearly 50 years old, Julia Roberts is still winning awards for her beauty. This year marks the fifth time the actress has been named the World's Most Beautiful Woman - quite the record as the title has only previously been snapped up twice by the same person.
Julia Roberts at Cannes Film Festival
Twenty-six years after the 'Pretty Woman' star first won the World's Most Beautiful Woman title by People in 1991, she is now on to her fifth time being named so after subsequent wins in 2000, 2005 and 2010. Jennifer Aniston was last year's Most Beautiful, marking her second time after 2004.
Previous women having been named Most Beautiful by People include Michaelle Pfeiffer, Cindy Crawford, Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie and Beyonce.
The actress admits she is 'very flattered' by the honour and believes she is 'currently peaking' at the age of 49 despite her popularity with the release of 'Pretty Woman' in 1990. 'People say, 'Oh, when Pretty Woman came out it must have really changed your life,' and it's kind of become this joke, but the truth is I was out of town when Pretty Woman came out', she told People.
'I was in another movie in this tiny little town that was showing Star Wars in its first run. I remember reading . 'Pretty Woman came out this weekend and made this much money' and I thought, 'Is that a lot of money? Is that good? Is that great?' I didn't really know.'
More: Julia Roberts announced to star in her first TV series
The Academy Award winner is now a wife of nearly 15 years to cameraman Daniel Moder, with whom she has three children: 12-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter and 9-year-old son Henry Daniel. Best known also for starring in 'Notting Hill' and 'Erin Brockovich', her next film is family drama 'Wonder' which has been directed by Stephen Chbosky and based on the novel by R.J. Palacio.
