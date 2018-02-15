Judy Greer joins together with Jim Carrey as he returns to the small screen in his first recurring role since the 90s sketch show 'In Living Color', with Showtime series 'Kidding'. She'll play his onscreen estranged wife, with ten episodes expected to air in the first season.

The series sees Jim Carrey as a children's television star called Mr. Pickles (real name Jeff) who may be a figure of all that is wholesome and a brilliant role model to young people, but his own life is far from perfect. His family - including his wife, his sister, his father and his own two children - is crumbling, and he's going to need more than the words of wisdom he imparts on his viewers to fix it.

Judy Greer plays the wife, Jill, who has recently gone a little off the rails. Catherine Keener plays a character named Deirdre who creates Jeff's puppets, and Frank Langella plays Seb who has helped Jeff transform his small-time show into a multi-million dollar franchise.

The show has been created by Dave Holstein ('University of Andy', 'Weeds') with direction to be undertaken by the Academy Award winning Michel Gondry who Jim Carrey worked with on 2004's 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'.

Judy has a number of other film and TV projects coming up. She's completed filming on Jim Loach's comedy drama 'Measure of a Man', Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', Richard Linklater's 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' and police biopic 'Driven'.

Meanwhile, she is currently filming for the long-awaited 'Halloween' sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis and is set to start shooting 'Into the Beautiful' with Toni Collette.

Jim Carrey's last screen appearances were crime drama 'True Crimes' and horror film 'The Bad Batch' in 2016. Since then he's been at the helm of Showtime comedy series 'I'm Dying Up Here' which is set in the 70s comedy scene of Los Angeles.