Veteran presenter Judy Finnigan has taken the decision to quit television, in order to “concentrate on health and happiness”, her daughter Chloe Madeley has revealed.

Finnigan, 70, and a former presenter of ‘This Morning’, has enjoyed a 43 year long career on British television, but she won’t be returning to the screen alongside husband and presenting partner Richard Madeley, their daughter has said.

Following early careers in local television, the couple fronted ITV’s morning magazine show from 1988 through to 2001 and became household names across Britain, whereupon they left the network to present their own show, ‘Richard & Judy’, on Channel 4.

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley

In 2008, Madeley and Finnigan switched networks once again, taking their show to digital channel Watch, but the revival was cancelled after less than a year due to low viewership. Ever since, Finnigan has developed her career as a writer, publishing three novels since 2012.

Their 30 year old daughter Chloe told The Sun this week: “My mum is done with TV and if she went back to it I don’t think it would make her happy. She wants to concentrate on other things, such as her health and our family.”

However, she said that her father, Richard Madeley, was still continuing with his television career, and can still be found occasionally filling in for Piers Morgan and Ben Shephard on ‘This Morning’. He also hosts a regular show on BBC Radio 2.

“My dad is still in the mix on TV,” Chloe continued. “I love watching him do what he does best and I love listening to him.”

Last month, freelance journalist and fitness expert Chloe announced her engagement to English rugby union player James Haskell, revealing she was “speechless” when he popped the question to her on a recent romantic trip to Paris.

