The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is without a doubt one of the most intricate and complexly layered stories of the modern day. Brought to readers by J.K. Rowling all the way back in 1997 with the release of her first Harry Potter novel 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', she told the character's journey across seven books, concluding the tale a decade later with 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows', and allowing the books to be adapted into a series of hugely successful movies.

Jude Law has been working hard to perfect his role in 'The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Refusing to let the magic die, Rowling signed on to bring another slice of the 'Potter' universe to fans in the world of cinema, allowing her 'Fantastic Beasts' to come to the forefront, with Eddie Redmayne leading the way as Newt Scamander. The first film of the new series - 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' - was a huge success, and the sequel is set for release at the end of this year.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' sees Johnny Depp come back to the role of the villainous Gellert Grindelwald - something that was marred in controversy following the past allegations by Depp's ex Amber Heard of emotional and physical abuse. Still, he has kept the role and the film will be going ahead with him.

Another A-lister connected to the movie is Jude Law, who's taking on the mantle of a young Albus Dumbledore. Already one of the most loved characters from the 'Potter' world, the actor has been doing his research when it comes to perfecting his role.

Speaking with ET on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, the actor explained: "Do you know what I did? I sat in a room for an afternoon with J.K. Rowling, and I listened to her extraordinary words of wisdom. She was kind enough to share with me the whole backstory and her future hopes for this young character of Dumbledore and really that set me on the path. I just did what the writer said."

It's great to know just how much respect Law has for this world, and how passionate he is about bringing the right ingredients to his performance as Dumbledore. Hopefully, all of his hard work will translate onto the big screen when 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' debuts; we can't wait to see him in action.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' comes to cinemas across the UK on November 16, 2018.