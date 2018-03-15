Judas Priest have unveiled a black and white video for their latest song 'Spectre', taken from their brand new album 'Firepower'. It's a montage of performance footage with what looks like security camera footage from both cities and woodlands.
For their eighteenth studio album 'Firepower', Judas Priest have reunited with producer Tom Allon, who last worked with them on the 1988 album 'Ram It Down'. Andy Sneap was also on the production team.
It could be the last album to feature guitarist Glenn Tipton, who's been playing with the band since the 70s, with the band having made an announcement earlier this year that he's been diagnosed with the degenerative disorder Parkinson's disease.
The album follows 2014's 'Redeemer of Souls'; the band's first record to reach the top ten in the US album charts, and their highest UK charter since 1982's 'Screaming for Vengeance'. Along with 'Spectre', a video for the single 'Lightning Strike' has also been released.
Judas Priest are currently on the North American leg of their 'Firepower' tour which includes a stop at Las Vegas festival Las Rageous on April 21st. On May 5th they'll travel to Mexico for the Corona Heaven & Hell Festival, before jetting off back to Europe with appearances at Rockfest, Sweden Rock Festival, Hellfest and Bloodstock.
'Firepower' was released on March 9th 2018 through Epic Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.