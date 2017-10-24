With their new album 'Firepower' coming next year, Judas Priest announce a 25-date North American tour for Spring 2018. Tickets are on sale this week, with the tour kicking off before the release of their new musical mobile app 'Judas Priest: Road to Valhalla'.

Judas Priest performing in Manchester

The recent Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees reveal that they are set to embark on a major tour in March next year, following the released of their eighteenth studio album which is due out in early 2018. They'll be joined by Black Star Riders, made up of Thin Lizzy and Saxon band members.

They'll kick off the tour at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania on March 13th 2018, concluding at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas on June 1st. They'll also perform in Washington D.C., Detroit, Ottawa, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas and San Francisco among other major cities.

New album 'Firepower' follows 2014's 'Redeemer of Souls', though last year they released the live album 'Battle Cry' which was recorded at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany in August 2015 during their 'Redeemer of Souls' tour.

If that wasn't enough, the band will also be launching their very own mobile game next summer entitled 'Judas Priest: Road to Valhalla'. It allows fans to compose their very own songs from snippets of the 'Battle Cry' album.

The heavy metal group have recently been nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time, having become eligible back in 1999. Needless to say, they are deeply excited about the prospect. 'This is our Oscars', lead singer Rob Halford told Billboard. 'So, yeah, if we do get in it will be an absolute dream-come-true moment.'

More: Watch 'Breaking The Law' live

Tickets for Judas Priest's upcoming tour are on sale from October 27th, with the fan club presale starting tomorrow (October 25th).

Tour Dates:

3/13 - Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

3/15 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

3/17 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Coliseum

3/18 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

3/20 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

3/22 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

3/25 - Ottawa, Ontario @ The Arena at TD Place

3/27 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

3/28 - Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre

3/30 - Orillia, Ontario @ Casino Rama

3/31 - Detroit, Mich. @ Detroit Masonic Temple

4/3 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

4/5 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

4/8 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Motors Arena

4/10 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center

4/11 - Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center

4/15 - Kent, Wash. @ ShoWare Center

4/17 - Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/19 - San Francisco @ The Warfield

4/22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Microsoft Theater

4/24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

4/26 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

4/28 - Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

4/29 - Sugarland, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

5/1 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum