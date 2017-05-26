JP Cooper doesn't think his music sounds like Rag 'n' Bone Man.

The 33-year-old 'September Song' hitmaker has often been compared musically with the 'Human' singer, whose real name is Rory Graham, but JP claims he doesn't care about comparisons as they are both ''in the industry''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the singer, whose full name is John Paul Cooper, said: ''I think we're two of the people in the industry at the minute who are making good, honest, soulful, organic music.

''I wouldn't necessarily say that we sound like each other. I think he's an incredible artist and I hope that he opens the gateway for more artists of that style to be on the radio and hopefully I will myself.

''I've never met him but I've heard he's a wonderful guy. Yeah, I mean I don't really care for comparisons to be honest with you but I understand where people are coming from as far as genre maybe but I think we sound quite different.''

JP- who shot to fame by providing the vocals to Jonas Blue's 'Perfect Strangers' - also has revealed that he and the 23-year-old grime superstar Stormzy - whose real name is Michael Omari - have been in the studio together and explained despite several people claiming they'd already worked together they have only just completed the track.

He said: ''The funny thing is there were a few plans to collaborate on a song. And a lot of people said we've collaborated on a song but it never actually happened.

''So we have written a track together and I guess people will know about it very soon and that is all I am going to say.''