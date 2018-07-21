There may not be a network attached just yet, but we imagine there will be a lot of behind-the-scenes scrambling to secure the rights to the now-confirmed 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot. 20th Century Fox Television are returning to produce the series following the original - created by Joss Whedon - with Whedon also working on the show as an executive producer.

Joss Whedon is returning to the 'Buffy' franchise

Monica Breen will be collaborating with Whedon once more following their work on 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.', with Breen penning the script for the new series and set to slip into the role of showrunner. Gail Berman, Joe Earley and Fran Kazui will all also serve as executive producers, with Kaz Kazui also stepping into an EP role following their work as a producer on Whedon's original 'Buffy' film.

Casting for the titular role of Buffy Summers has not yet been confirmed, but it has been confirmed that a black actress will be targeted to take on the character, adding another layer of inclusivity to the 'Buffy' franchise.

The original 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' ran for seven seasons on The WB Network - now The CW - continuing in comic book form and winning millions of fans across the globe. Talks about a reboot actually kicked off in late 2017, and now that it's been confirmed to go ahead, sources (according to The Hollywood Reporter) say it "will be contemporary and build on the mythology of the original."

They add: "Like today's world, the new 'Buffy' will be richly diverse, with some aspects of the series, like the flagship, seen as metaphors for issues facing society today."

With all the ingredients to make something special, Whedon, Breen and co. have the power to not only bring 'Buffy' back for the legions of fans who have stuck with it to this day, but to open the series up to an entirely new audience. Bring it on.

More: Joss Whedon Reflects As We Celebrate 20 Years Since Buffy Summers First Hit Our Screens

We'll bring you more news on the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot as and when we get it.