Joshua Jackson has become a father for the first time.

The 'Dawson's Creek' star's wife Jodie Turner-Smith gave birth to a baby, a representative has confirmed.

A representative for the couple said: ''The couple has welcomed their first child. Both mother and baby are happy and healthy.''

The baby's gender, date of birth and weight has yet to be revealed at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Joshua previously admitted waiting to welcome their baby into the world amid the global coronavirus pandemic has been ''a bit stressful'' for himself and the actress.

He said: ''Obviously, it's a bit stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined. The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we're figuring it out day by day. But she's healthy and the baby's healthy, so that's important.''

The couple are self-isolating at home and have been keeping busy with board games in order to stay sane.

He said: ''We're just trying to figure out on a moment to moment basis how to get through this with our sanity. We're in the board game stage now. We did a lot, a lot, a lot of binge watching last week, so now ... we've moved our way through Monopoly. Now it's actually Jenga. Jenga's the thing! Jenga's great. It really brings out some ugliness in people.''

Joshua has been getting parenting tips from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Speaking about his 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-stars, he said: ''Both of them were incredibly helpful. Both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies. They're both mothers. They've integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy.''