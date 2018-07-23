Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies may have put on some fantastic performances throughout their three seasons of 'Colony' to-date, but it's been revealed this past weekend that the sci-fi series won't be returning to the USA Network when the current run of episodes come to an end later this week.

Josh Holloway has led sci-fi series 'Colony' for 3 seasons

Strong ratings surrounded the show's launch back in 2016, with an average of 2.2 million viewers in Live+3 over the first two seasons. Co-creator Carlton Cuse looked set to have another hit on his hands, but when he stepped away from his role ahead of season 3 to focus on a 'Jack Ryan' series for Amazon, it was left to co-creator Ryan Condal and executive producer Wes Tooke to pick up the slack.

Dealing also with a lower budget than before and a move in filming locations, ratings for season 3 began to drop, and according to Deadline, that's why USA Network are refusing to move ahead with an order for more episodes.

The cancellation will of course come as terrible news to audiences who have stuck with the series throughout its run. There is always the opportunity that another network or platform could step in to save the show, as Amazon did with sci-fi series 'The Expanse' after Syfy decided not to move forward with it, but there are no mutterings of that happening just yet.

It would seem that 'Colony' will conclude for good this week, but it's not something we'd bet our lives on. If 'Lucifer', 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and the like have proven anything in the past few months, it's that a series can be saved even when all hope seems to have been lost.

More: Netflix Drop First Trailer For 'Disenchantment' At San Diego Comic-Con

We'll be keeping a close eye on this one and will bring you more news if 'Colony' gets revived by another network.