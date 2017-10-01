The immense popularity of 'Frozen' was certainly something to behold when the now Disney classic was released back in 2013. Taking all of the most successful elements of the animated classics that had come before it and adding a dash of modern integrity and innovation, the movie made Disney musicals 'cool' again.

Josh Gad is no stranger to the world of Disney

A roster of relatable characters were introduced to viewers, with Queen Elsa, her sister Princess Anna, her love interest Kristoff and a very jolly little snowman named Olaf all working their way into the hearts of everybody at home, before being plastered all over merchandise and making 'Frozen' one of the most popular Disney franchises of all time.

With a sequel quickly commissioned, 'Frozen 2' has been in development for a number of years now, with not too much revealed about what sort of plot we should expect or who will be leading proceedings. We do however have a release date set for November 2017, and this week, voice actor Josh Gad (who takes on the role of Olaf) shared a photo from the recording booth for the film. Check it out below:

It’s such a joy 2 back in the booth after this journey began 5 long years ago. The creative team has come up with a story worth the wait #F2 pic.twitter.com/RGYK48J4DT — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 28, 2017

It's good to know that the stars involved in making the 'Frozen' sequel are so excited and passionate about the story that's set to be told, with Kristen Bell also opening up last year about her excitement for the plot that was being built at the time.

Of course, with all of the success comes a lot of expectation, so let's hope 'Frozen 2' can live up to the hype. Before that however we'll have the short film 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' which will hit cinemas later this year and be shown ahead of Pixar's forthcoming flick 'Coco'. Keep your eyes peeled for that one!

With work now fully underway on 'Frozen 2', fans can expect to hit the cinema to see the Walt Disney Studios production on November 27, 2019.