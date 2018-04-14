The hype for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe release 'Avengers: Infinity War' is now at an all-time high, with just a couple of weeks to go until the film finally hits the big screen. Bringing together more characters from the MCU than ever before, as heroes and anti-heroes alike come together in a bid to save the world from the evil Thanos (Josh Brolin), the movie looks set to break all sorts of records when it does finally drop.

Josh Brolin stars as Thanos in upcoming MCU flick 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Thanos has been pondering over making his next move for some time now, doing his all to make plans that would allow him to get ahold of the Infinity Stones for the powerful Infinity Gauntlet in his possession. His motivations are a little difficult to understand, but the alien is from a planet called Titan which went extinct. Thanos thought he would have been able to save the planet from its fate if he was given the opportunity, and so now he's taking matters into his own hands, as he thinks the universe is headed the same way.

So who'll be able to stop him? No one man or woman. In fact, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have said that even the Hulk isn't as strong as the film's Big Bad.

Speaking with HeyUGuys, the Russos promised: "I mean it’s like death comes to call for the Avengers. This is a nearly unbeatable force who is determined to destroy half the life in the universe to bring it to balance. He sees it as an overgrown garden that he needs to prune. As you mentioned, he is fairly invincible. He’s a sort of genetic mutation who’s the Genghis Khan of the universe. He’s unbeatable on the battlefield, stronger than the Hulk, skin is invincible. So it’s going to cost the Avengers something to defeat him."

With Hulk previously being called the strongest member of the Avengers, it's instantly obvious why it's going to take more than just the Marvel team to take down Thanos and save the planet from a miserable fate. The comments also reiterate that the MCU will be seeing a number of casualties when all is said and done, so it looks like it's going to be the bumpiest road the heroes have ever travelled.

As revealed in previews, Hulk will be making his return to the 'Avengers' series in what looks to be the final act of 'Infinity War'; the great Wakandan War. Exactly what will go down of course remains to be seen - we'd hate for the film's final moments to be spoiled - but we imagine a Hulk versus Thanos showdown is on the cards. With the Russo's words ringing in our ears, it's not looking good for the mean green fighting machine.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to come to cinemas across the UK on April 26, 2018.