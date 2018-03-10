It doesn't look as if Thanos will simply be a big bully with an axe to grind in 'Avengers: Infinity War'. Though he's got the stereotypical look of a villain who has little between the ears, his intelligence is something that's now being delved into ahead of the movie's official release in April.

Josh Brolin takes on the role of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Avengers: Infinity War'

His power and strength is set to make him the most formidable opponent the Avengers and their friends have ever gone up against in 'Infinity War', and those working behind-the-scenes on the film have promised that heroes will be dying to Thanos' hand. In the search for ultimate power, those who don't usually get along and agree on the best course of action will have to put their differences aside if they're to save the planet from a terrible fate.

Actor Josh Brolin is the man who's stepped into the shoes of the Marvel Comics 'Big Bad', and he's got some words of wisdom about what to expect from his performance on the big screen.

Speaking with EW, the actor teased: "You see this lughead and this guy who you pigeonhole right from the first cosmetic reaction to him. And what I see is this in this guy’s eyes. This super, super, super intelligence. There’s this constant contrasting thing about this Neanderthalic lughead who’s way more intelligent than anybody else in the movie, by far."

As somebody who can throw whole planets at his enemies and even has the help of the Black Order to call upon whenever he may need them, Thanos could prove to be one of the most intriguing and compelling villains of the modern age.

We're in a time where villains tend to have no specific journey and simply want to take heroes down for no specific reasons in superhero genre films, so hopefully Thanos can break away from the mould. We'll find out this April!

'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to come to cinemas across the UK on April 26, 2018.