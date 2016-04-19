'You Keep Hanging On' is the new single from Joseph Arthur, this is the first single from his new album Family which will be released in early June in the UK through Real World Records. To write the new album, Arthur used a 1912 Steinway Vertegrande piano, contrary to his usual style which he usually leads with guitar.
