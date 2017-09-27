A skincare advert featuring the ex-‘Hollyoaks’ actress Jorgie Porter has been banned by the British advertising standards watchdog because it implied that children would be “bullied or ridiculed” if they did not use the product concerned.

The 29 year old actress and former ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ contestant teamed up with Proactiv for the ad campaign, which saw a series of short videos released to the public. One of them, featured at the bottom of this page, sees Porter describing all the previous methods she had tried to cure acne.

However, one in particular was fingered by the Advertising Standards Agency and pulled from circulation following a number of complaints the organisation received from concerned parents and teens.

The clip concerned saw Porter remember her experiences with bullying in the past, remembering how one of her classmates used to bully her by shouting “Oi Spotty” at her in the playground.

“When you look in the mirror, all you see is how bad your skin is. It’s so frustrating, and what can you do about it? It’s hard to cover up. It’s your face. When nothing works, you’re so sad and you just think, ‘Well that’s me now forever’.”

“I was so, so happy when I discovered Proactiv+. It changed everything. I get so many compliments about how good my skin is now, which I thought I would never hear anybody say that to me. When you find something that works, it’s a bit of a miracle.”

Four viewers lodged complaints with the ASA, saying it “implied that children were likely to be ridiculed or bullied if they had bad skin and did not use the [Proactiv+] product.”

The ASA have subsequently upheld the complaints, stating: “We considered that the ads created a direct link between an incidence of bullying in her childhood as a result of her bad skin and a product she said had made her skin clearer. The ads were shown on a children’s television channel and therefore children would have been watching.”

The ad, in its current format, cannot now be broadcast at or around the same time as programmes that children are likely to watch.

