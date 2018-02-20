Jordan Peele is no stranger to success, having taken in over $255 million in the worldwide box office for his fantastic 2017 horror flick, 'Get Out'. Focusing not just on the thrilling world in which the characters were a part of, the director managed to deliver a commentary on the way people of colour have been treated by white people throughout history, and still to this day. It was a brilliant piece, and the perfect debut for Peele, who's now working on a second movie that's slated to be a "social thriller".

Jordan Peele will be directing a "social thriller" this year, with a release set for March 2019

Universal announced that a film would be distributed at some point in March 2019, and that Peele was involved in writing and directing. No information has been given as to a plot for the movie, or even who will be joining the cast, but it's now been confirmed that the film will go into production this year, with filming likely starting around the middle of 2018.

Teasing a little of what audiences should expect from his second go around in the director's chair, Peele recently told The Hollywood Reporter: "One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favourite. That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble 'Get Out'. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one."

Having already proven he has a firm grip on reality when it comes to racial tensions in the United States and beyond, Peele's ideas for a sophomore movie should prove to be incredibly interesting. The man is obviously a keen filmmaker and adept at making compelling pieces, but he'll have to work harder than ever before to show he's more than a one trick pony. We imagine it's something he'll excel at.

Hopefully, in the next few months we'll start to gain more of a picture as to what the plot of the next film will consist of.

We'll bring you more news on Peele's upcoming thriller as and when we get it.