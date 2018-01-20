'Get Out' was without a doubt one of the most talked about films of 2017. The horror flick, directed and written by Jordan Peele, told the story of a young African-American man who would go to meet his white girlfriend's parents for the first time, and whilst things started out very pleasantly, it didn't take long for the tides to turn and for the movie to kick off the character's worst nightmare.

Jordan Peele will now stick to directing

Setting itself aside from other horror movies, 'Get Out' managed to deliver some fantastic social commentary on racial divides and attitudes held towards minorities even in the present day. It was these aspects of the film that were largely responsible for it becoming such a huge box office success, with a total gross of $254 million worldwide against a small $4.5 million budget.

Now in awards season, 'Get Out' has picked up a number of impressive nominations from the likes of the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Peele even landing a nomination at the upcoming Director's Guild of America Awards. When you realise that this is Peele's first project as director, that's a hugely impressive feat.

With a taste of success in the director's chair, Peele has now said that he's found himself in a position to leave his former acting career behind. Speaking in a segment for CBS This Morning, Peele was asked if he'd be going down the same route of stopping acting in favour of directing as Daniel Day-Lewis, to which he replied (according to EW): "That's the idea. Daniel Day-Lewis and I are both out. Acting is just nowhere near as fun for me as directing."

Though this will undoubtedly come as unsurprising news to many, there will be those disappointed with Peele's dismissal of ever coming back to his successful projects, such as sketch series 'Key & Peele', which he starred in alongside comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key. Still, we'd never say never. At some point, Peele may find himself missing some aspects of his acting life. This is something we'll be keeping a very close eye on...

We'll bring you more news on Peele's upcoming projects as and when we get it.