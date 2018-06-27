For their forthcoming North American summer tour, Radiohead will be supported by their very own Jonny Greenwood with his world music side-project Junun. The dates kick off in July, following the completion of Thom Yorke's UK and Europe solo tour earlier this month.

Jonny Greenwood performing with Radiohead in Manchester

After an already incredible year for the guitarist and keyboard player, including working on the scores for Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar winning film 'Phantom Thread' and Lynne Ramsay's mystery thriller 'You Were Never Really Here', Jonny Greenwood will be touring alongside two bands over the summer.

Junun; which also features Israeli composer Shye Ben Tzur and Indian ensemble the Rajasthan Express; dropped their self-titled debut album in 2015 having recorded it in Rajasthan, India. It became the subject of the critically-acclaimed documentary of the same name directed by Paul Thomas Anderson which premiered at the 2015 New York Film Festival.

A post shared by Junun (@jununmusic) on Apr 25, 2018 at 4:16am PDT

The group first toured with Radiohead following the release of 2016's 'A Moon Shaped Pool', and they are set to kick off their 2018 US tour at Chicago's United Center on July 6th. They also have a four-night residency at New York's Madison Square Garden, and they'll conclude this run of dates at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on August 1st.

Meanwhile, an audio recording of a previously unreleased Radiohead song, which has come to be known as 'Come To Your Senses', was unveiled in full over the weekend, twelve years since it was first captured during a soundcheck ahead of their Greek Theatre show. It's a remarkable release, featuring priceless banter from frontman Thom Yorke.

More: Thom Yorke plays 'Spectre' live

As well as his film score work, Jonny Greenwood also reissued his debut soundtrack album 'Bodysong', from the BAFTA-winning 2003 documentary about the human condition, on vinyl earlier this year. The soundtrack included the piece entitled 'Convergence' which also appeared in his score for 2007's Paul Thomas Anderson drama 'There Will Be Blood'.

Tour Dates:

July 7 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 10 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 16 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 17 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 19 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 20 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 23 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

July 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 29 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center